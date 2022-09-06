BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The body of a missing elderly man was found in a pond nearby the Bluffton care facility he had wandered away from in late August, police say.

The body of Jack Tribble, 79, was found early Tuesday morning near the Palmettos of Bluffton assisted living facility. Bluffton Police and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies found his body during a search.

Police did not release details on how Tribble died.

Tribble wandered away from the care facility around 6 p.m. on Aug. 23. Police searched for Tribble for several days before suspending their search on Aug. 29.

Tribble’s wife, Margaret “Missy” Tribble said, because of his condition, he had the “social capability of a friendly five-year-old.”

Volunteers continued to look for Tribble in the Bluffton/Sea Pines area. A Facebook group was also created to share information on Tribble.

Police had previously asked residents to view video doorbells and security footage in neighborhoods around SC170 and Sun City to see if they see Tribble.