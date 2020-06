SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A death investigation is underway in Savannah. Chatham County Police say they found a body in the Ogeechee River. It was reported to law enforcement after 7 p.m. Friday night.

Witnesses say authorities pulled a man out of the water at the Kings Ferry Landing. That’s on Highway 17, near Love’s Seafood.

News 3 will update this developing story.