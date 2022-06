ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was found dead on Sunday in Ellabell and officials are unclear how he died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said an ATV driver discovered the body Sunday morning around 11. Deputies found the body in a wooded area on Red Bug Road.

GBI identified the person as Bradley Wells, 32, of Bloomingdale, Georgia. GBI will conduct an autopsy on Wells’ body at its crime lab.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.