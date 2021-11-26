Body found as crews respond to Screven County structure fire

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – An investigation is underway in Screven County after a structure fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Screven County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 1430 Old Poor Robin Road just before 4:30 a.m.

The Screven County Fire Department had discovered a body inside of the structure. The body has yet to be identified.

Further details are limited at this time.

The case is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, State Fire Marshall’s Office, Screven County Sheriff’s Department, Screven County Fire Department and Screven County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 912-564-2013.