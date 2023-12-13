SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) confirmed on Tuesday that the body recovered from the Savannah River belongs to missing soldier Spc. Estephan Nielsan, who jumped from the Talmadge Bridge on Dec. 3. at around 6 p.m.

Nielsen joined the army in March 2017 and served as a motor transport operator.

Some of his awards included the Army Achievement Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Nielsen had recently returned from a rotational deployment to Europe.

If someone you know needs help, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 and press 1 for the Military Crisis Line. Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield have many resources available to Soldiers and Families which include Army Community Service, behavioral health treatment, Military Family Life Counselors, and religious services and chaplains.