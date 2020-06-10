Body discovered in Flemington pond near new subdivision

FLEMINGTON, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of a 29-year-old man was found Wednesday afternoon in the Flemington Village Subdivision, located near East Oglethorpe Highway.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Detective Capt. Tracy Jennings, the body was discovered lying in a pond that sits just outside the entrance of the newly constructed subdivision by a man who was going fish shortly before 4 p.m.

News 3 is told the fisherman immediately called 911 after making the discovery.

Jennings was unable to provide further details on the case but said an autopsy would be scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Contributions made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service