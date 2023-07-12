BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A local children’s theater group is asking for the public’s help after they say a trailer full of costumes and equipment was stolen from them.

Bluffton Youth Theatre — which aims to support young performers regardless of the physical, mental or emotional challenges they face — is moving into a permanent theater location.

But they say their $5,000 trailer with roughly $1,000 of contents inside was stolen by “heartless thieves.”

“We are in the midst of raising funds for our new theatre and this theft sets us back in an already challenging endeavor,” a GoFundMe page reads.

Now, the theater group is raising funds to replace their items.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised $8,598, surpassing their goal of $6,000.

“Please help us purchase a much needed trailer and replace the contents that were taken so needlessly from our children!”