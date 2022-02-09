Bluffton woman sets eyes on Ms. Wheelchair South Carolina crown

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A Bluffton woman isn’t letting her disability stop her from trying to be a “Queen”.

Danielle Tennison is one of the first contestants nominated for Ms. Wheelchair South Carolina. The Bluffton woman was born with spina bifida and uses her wheelchair to get everywhere.

She said despite her handicap, she has had a positive experience, even writing a children’s book about how she as a little girl battled the stereotypes and made friends.

Now she says it’s a dream to be able to have a platform and make sure that being disabled doesn’t mean your life is bad. It’s just different.

“Having Spina Bifida, I make it better. As easy as possible. I don’t stress it a lot because I’m me,” Tennison said. “There’s no one else there’s no other Danielle. And I think I make spina bifida, it doesn’t make me.”

“Things get better every day and for me to have that chance, to even be a voice. That’s really awesome for me,” Tennison said.

Tennison will be in Greenville next weekend for the first annual competition. Her book can be found on Amazon.