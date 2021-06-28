Bluffton woman crowned Miss South Carolina 2021

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Bluffton woman is heading to the Miss America competition.

Julia Herrin, a 19-year-old attending Auburn University, was crowned Miss South Carolina 2021 Saturday at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

For her talent, Herrin performed Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” third movement on the piano.

She will be awarded a $60,000 scholarship and will compete in the Miss America competition in December.

