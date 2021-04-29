Bluffton Township Fire District promotes first female officer

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Bluffton Township Fire District (BTFD) promoted Veronica Gutierrez to the rank of Lieutenant making her the BFTD’s first female officer.

Lt. Gutierrez has been with BFTD since 2018.

Lt. Gutierrez first was a driver/operator for the district before being promoted and assigned to the Community Risk Reduction Division.

“I am grateful to be afforded this opportunity and thankful for everyone that has provided countless amounts of encouragement and support as I worked to reach this point in my fire service career,” said Lt. Gutierrez.

Lt. Gutierrez was born and raised in the Chicago area and served as an Animal Care Specialist for 6 years in the U.S. Army.