Corn was officially recognized by the Fire District Board at their regular monthly meeting last evening.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Township Fire District (BTFD) has a new assistant chief.

Adam Corn has been with BTFD for 17 years, working his way up through the ranks beginning as a firefighter, advancing to lieutenant, captain, station captain, and now assistant chief.

He now takes over as assistant chief of operations, a position vacated by Derek Church, who was promoted to deputy chief of administration.

“Adam is well-respected by the BTFD family, and I look forward to seeing the contributions he makes and working with him as we continue to build a top-notch organization,” said District Chief Paul Boulware. “Our leadership team represents the best-of-the-best, and we continue to attract and develop some of the most exceptional firefighters in the state.

“Chief Corn’s addition to the team will assist us in that pursuit.”

Corn’s public service career began in 2000 at the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in Austin, Texas.

He then worked for the City of Austin Police Department before transitioning from law enforcement to fire services in March 2006.

Corn has also been a paramedic and holds of bachelor of arts degree from the University of Colorado.