Bluffton to take part in statewide Beach Sweep/River Sweep Saturday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton residents and business owners are invited to take part in the annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep this Saturday.

Known as South Carolina’s biggest one-day volunteer clean-up event, this is the 32nd year of the sweep and the 13th year Bluffton has taken part.

Litter pickup will be taking place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. around the Historic District and on the May River.

“The May River daily contributes to Bluffton’s quality of life, beauty and the magic of living here,” said Mayor Lisa Sulka said.

“In recent years, two hurricanes in 2018 and 2017, as well as pandemic concerns in 2020, canceled this event, so it’s even more important to join forces this year to maintain the health of the May River,” she added.

Each volunteer will be asked to record data about the type and amount of litter they collect to be added to statewide data and incorporated into the Ocean Conservancy’s worldwide data.

Volunteers are asked to wear comfortable clothes and appropriate shoes. Social distancing and the use of face coverings are also strongly encouraged.

Gloves, bags, sunscreen, water, and even coffee and snacks will be provided by event partners.

Those who would like to participate in clean-up efforts on the water are asked to arrive with their boat or kayak by 8:30 a.m. to allow time for set up.

Registration is not necessary but any community groups or organizations planning to attend should contact Beth Lewis with the town’s Watershed Management Division at 843-706-4559 or blewis@townofbluffton.com so organizers can plan accordingly.