Bluffton Self Help offering supplies to those in need ahead of Hurricane Florence

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) - Preparing for a storm can be hard for those who are tight on finances, but ahead of Hurricane Florence, Bluffton Self Help is here to assist before people start to evacuate.

On average, a family can spend anywhere from $100 dollars to $5,000 dollars prepping for a natural disaster --from groceries to gas.

"We know the hardship that I can provide for a family and we're here to provide some relief for that," said Kimberly Hall, Executive Director for Bluffton Self Help.

With the possibility of Florence hitting South Carolina, the organization is providing necessary supplies to anyone in need.

"Right now anybody really can come. Our services really do support are in Bluffton neighbors in need but we will not turn anybody away," Hall said. "If anybody needs help, supplies, batteries, flashlights, if we have it will provide it."

And if you're fortunate to have what you need, they're asking you to help them help others.

"If you're interested in buying an extra flashlight or batteries or maybe even an extra package of toilet paper bring it on by when you leave Walmart today. I promise you it will go to families in need, and people that are getting ready for the storm," said Hall.

Here is a list of items they are accepting:

Water (cases or bottle)

Batteries

Candles, 12 hour sticks or Lanterns

Ready to Eat Meals (Chef Boyardee, Beef Stew or Etc)

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Canned Fruits or Applesauce Cups

Granola or Protein Bars

Canned Milk

Canned Meats

Kid Friendly Snacks

They will have one last event to hand out items. That will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.