BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A key Lowcountry non-profit organization needs help stocking the shelves.

Bluffton Self Help leaders say the food pantry has only two weeks’ worth of non-perishable food right now. That’s not enough to meet the needs of the community in the busy summer months, leaders said. They prefer to have six weeks of food on hand.

That need is typically met by the postal service food drive in May, but that effort is not happening this year in Beaufort County.

Donations can be dropped off at Bluffton Self Help from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are located at 39 Sheridan Park Circle in Bluffton.

They will also open for donations on Saturday, May 14, the day the postal drive was supposed to take place. Their hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click or tap herefor a list of their most-needed items.