BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Town of Bluffton is seeking the public’s opinion in its search for a new police chief in an effort to ensure the search incorporates the community’s top priorities in the process.

An online community engagement survey is available for citizens to provide recommendations in the search. Residents can also complete the survey in-person at Town Hall.

“Community input is a key component of a well-rounded search,” Town Manager Stephen Steese said. “The survey results will guide the creation of the job description and assist in the evaluation of candidates. The goal is to ensure the search produces a police chief whose qualifications and values match our community’s.”

The Town is working with a Columbia-based search firm, “Find Great People,” to compile the results of the survey and facilitate the nationwide search. This firm has facilitated nationwide searches for cities and towns in South Carolina, including the former town manager’s search.

The deadline to complete the survey is at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. To complete the survey in English, visit here. For Spanish, click the link here.