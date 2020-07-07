Bluffton rollover accident sends one to hospital

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – A Bluffton roller accident Monday night sent one person to the hospital.
According to officials with the Bluffton Township Fire District, fire crews and Beaufort County EMS responded at 9:00 p.m. to the crash on Hwy 278 and Commercial Place.
Fire officials say they received reports of a person trapped in a vehicle on its side.
When crews arrived the vehicles occupants were able to get out of the vehicle.
EMS transported one person to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.