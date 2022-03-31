BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — More than 3,000 people use the Bluffton pool every month, but the county pool will now be closed until late summer. After an inspection earlier this month, Beaufort County officials have decided the pool will need its roof removed before it can reopen.

The public pool was closed in early March after an inspection showed the roof could possibly fail in heavy rainfall or high winds.

“A full inspection and the scope of repairs have been completed, and we have presented the plan to County Council,” said Eric Greenway, Beaufort County Administrator. “We hope to reopen later this summer.”

The pool, located at 55 Pritchard St. in Bluffton, will become an outdoor pool once the roof is removed. However, the locker rooms and offices will remain covered.

Beaufort County budgeted $1 million to demolish the roof and officials estimate it will take four to six months to complete the project. The funds will be made available from a $7.5 million surplus in this year’s budget.