Bluffton Police Department names interim chief

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department has named an interim chief to take over in the wake of Chief Matthew Clancy’s death.

Deputy Police Chief Dale McDorman has been selected, the department announced Friday.

“We are fortunate that Chief Clancy developed a strong Command Staff led by Deputy Chief McDorman,” said City Manager Bill Prokop, adding that the interim chief will report to him.

Related Content Beaufort police chief dies at 56 after cancer battle

Clancy died earlier this week after a lengthy battle with neuroendocrine cancer. He was 56.

“We are very proud of our entire police department and we know that Chief Clancy had great respect and pride in every one of our officers and our entire command staff,” Prokop said.

McDorman joined the department in April 1995. He was promoted to sergeant/operations supervisor in October 1999 and to lieutenant/operations in April 2005.

In 2010, McDorman was promoted to deputy chief.

The city manager said a process will soon be established to appoint a new chief.