BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position.

Chief Price’s last day of employment with the Town of Bluffton is on or before Sept. 15. Town Manager Stephen Steese named Captain Scott Chandler as the interim chief.

“The Town has accepted Chief Price’s resignation,” Steese said. “Stephenie Price is a highly trained officer who was invested in policing best practices,” Steese said. “The programs she initiated will continue to provide future outcomes for the Bluffton Police Department.”

Price was with the Bluffton Police Department for nearly two years. While serving as chief, Price developed a mental health and wellness program and supervised the newly created community mental health advocate position. The Bluffton Police Department is one of the few departments in the state to employ this position.

The Bluffton Police Department also received the Order of the Palmetto award, the highest civilian award the Governor can give, from Gov. Henry McMaster for arresting one of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted suspects in September 2021.

“Please consider this my 30-day notice of resignation effective 9/15/2022. I have truly enjoyed being the Chief of Police for the Town of Bluffton and getting to know the employees and the community,” Price said in a statement.

Price has been chief of police since Oct. 12, 2020. Price was formerly assistant chief of police for Savannah, after serving most of her career in the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

The town manager and other staff members will begin reviewing and evaluating the process to begin a search for a new chief of police.