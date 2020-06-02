Bluffton Police Chief Chris Chapmond hired in Arkansas

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton Police Department Chief Christopher Chapman has resigned and has taken a new job in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Chapmond has been hired as the Hot Springs Police Department Police Chief, the Town of Bluffton confirmed with News 3 on Tuesday. He is set to start his new position on July 1.

Chapmond worked with the Hot Springs Police Department prior to moving to the Lowcountry in August 2018. He held various positions there, including Assistant Chief.

The Town of Bluffton will begin an immediate search for Chapmond’s replacement. Town Manager Marc Orlando says he will name an interim chief before Chapmond’s departure.

“I understand and am supportive of Chief Chapmond’s decision to return to Arkansas, but he will definitely be missed,” said Town Manager Marc Orlando. “We appreciate his leadership, his sense of community, the partnerships he’s forged, the process improvements he’s led and his inexhaustible work ethic. He leaves the department better than he found it.”

Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka said she is grateful for Chapmond’s work.

“Chris’ career has been dedicated to the highest police standards and we were fortunate to have him as our Chief,” Sulka said. “On behalf of Town Council, we support and understand his decision to return home to lead the agency where he started his law enforcement career. While I wish he would stay, I know Hot Springs is lucky to have him.”

Chapmond said resigning from the Bluffton Police Department was not an easy decision.

“I had no plans to leave Bluffton after two years,” Chapmond said. “However, the opportunity to return to Hot Springs and lead the agency I served in for the majority of my career presented itself unexpectedly.”