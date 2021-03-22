Bluffton Municipal Court resumes in-person sessions on April 6th

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Bluffton Municipal Court announced its plans to resume in-person sessions on April 6.

The court plans to resume the sessions with implemented health and safety procedures to minimize the risk of COVID-19.

Officials say defendants are encouraged, as an option, to contact the court office for information about the possibility of settling their tickets before their court date.

Defendants may be given the options of fine reductions, diversionary programs and/or providing proof of compliance with updated insurance card, driver’s license and/or vehicle registration.

Defendants can contact the court by email at court@townofbluffton.com or call 843-706-4530.

Defendants who aren’t eligible or compliant with these alternatives are expected in court.

Bluffton Town Hall is still closed to the public, therefore defendants will enter the Municipal Court/Council Chambers one at a time.

Court check-in will be set up outside the Bluffton Municipal Court. Defendants will have an opportunity to speak to an officer concerning their tickets during check-in as a final opportunity to settle their ticket.

For those defendants who still need to attend their court hearing, their temperatures will be taken, and face masks are required to enter the building. Only one defendant will be allowed at a time for bench trials. Social distancing is always required, and court employees and personnel will be wearing gloves and face masks.

If paperwork is required after court, court employees will email or mail those papers to the defendants.

Individuals can contact the Bluffton Municipal Court for further information or details, by calling 843-706-4530 or emailing court@townofbluffton.com.