Bluffton man sentenced to 35 years in prison for child sexual abuse

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Bluffton man will spend over three decades behind bars for sexually abusing two young girls.

John Basile was arrested in July 2019 after investigators at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two children having been sexually assaulted at their home.

According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the victims were just 5 and 8 years old.

Officials say Basile initially denied any abuse but later admitted he committed sexual acts on both girls and took nude photographs of them.

“The girls’ recollection of these multiple events has been very specific, detailed and has

remained consistent throughout this whole process,” said Assistant Solicitor Julie Kate Keeney, who prosecuted the case.

The 65-year-old was convicted Wednesday on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and sentenced to a total of 35 years in prison.