Bluffton leaders approve mandatory mask ordinance

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Joining Beaufort, Hilton Head and Savannah, Bluffton leaders have made masks mandatory in the town.

Council members listened to more than 40 minutes of public comments on the issue Tuesday before making the unanimous decision.

Now, anyone going into a public building in Bluffton must wear a mask unless they have a medical condition that prevents it.

.@TownofBluffton ordinance would be a $50 fine for people who don't comply. These are some fo the possible signs to make sure people know the rules. @WSAV pic.twitter.com/7UCJCdNMTg — Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) June 30, 2020

The ordinance also applies to people who have interaction with the public, like workers at restaurants, retail stores, delivery drivers and barbershops.

The measure will go into effect at noon Wednesday and will remain for 60 days.