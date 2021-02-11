Bluffton-Jasper VIM starting a new dental clinic

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton-Jasper Volunteers in Medicine has been serving the community for a decade, helping keep thousands in the Lowcountry healthy.

For the first time, people will be able to come directly to the clinic to keep their pearly whites healthy, too.

The brand new William and Sheryl Magro Dental Clinic was paid for entirely through donations and grants.

The $250,000 facility is small, but it will fill the needs of many, starting with dental hygiene and mouth wellness checks for people coming to the clinic in Bluffton.

More than 6,000 people came here for doctor’s visits, medical needs and prescription refills last year alone.

Patients are people in need, many of whom have jobs, but no health insurance.

Organizers say this clinic will only add to the services they provide and help hundreds more.

“To help people so that they can be self-sufficient and be active members of our community,” said Bluffton-Jasper VIM Executive Director Pam Toney.

“If you can’t smile then you can’t work with the public,” Toney added. “It affects your mental health as well as your physical health, so this is a great component for the clinic and completes the circle of care we feel we can offer our patients.”

A dentist in Ridgeland will continue helping VIM with the major dental needs until the clinic is up and running by the end of the month.

VIM plans to hire a part-time dental hygienist and hope to get volunteer dentists to give their time to the clinic in the near future.

If you would like to volunteer your time or make a donation to the Bluffton-Jasper Volunteers in Medicine just go to bjvim.org.