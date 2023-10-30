BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The town of Bluffton is investing millions into new projects for two of its parks. The town is putting $655,000 into Oscar Frazier Park and nearly $11 million into The New Riverside Barn Park.

“We’ve been looking for a lot of activities and things for the kids to do in this area, and I feel like it’s kind of growing and they’re trying to find more things like that for the kids,” said Kevan Schepps.

Kevan lives in Ridgeland and brings his 3-year-old son Tucker to parks all across the Lowcountry. However, Oscar Frazier Park is one of Tucker’s favorites, and lucky for him, the park is getting upgraded.

Summers in Bluffton can get extremely hot, so adding a splash pad to cool off for kids, their parents and anyone passing through the park is crucial.

“To hear that a splash pad and everything is coming will be awesome because, you know, anything water-related in the hot sun and everything is great,” Kevan said.

Town leaders said this new space to cool off is much needed.

“We do not have a lot of water features in that area in terms that the public are able to access at no charge,” said Councilwoman Bridgette Frazier.

Also in the works is a brand new 30-plus-acre park. The New Riverside Barn Park is now entering phase two. That park will have a playground, trails and the barn itself will transition into an event venue.

Investing in parks and adding more green spaces is something town leaders and residents have been asking for.

“I think it’s vital here to the health of our town and the overall well-being of our residents because it’s not just a place where folks are able to just go and kind of enjoy or can watch their kids just take advantage of some of the park features but it’s also become a part of our mental wellness here,” Frazier said.

It won’t be long before people can start enjoying the new-look Oscar Frazier Park in the summer of 2024.

New Riverside Barn Park will take a little longer. The playground will open by the end of 2024 and the event venue is set to open up by the end of 2025.