Bluffton Fire to host free car seat check event

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Fire District is hosting a free car seat check event on Thursday.

In partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide, Bluffton Fire will help make sure car seats are installed correctly and teach parents and guardians how to install one on their own.

“We all want our children to travel safely in cars and installing a car seat for younger children and babies can be a challenge,” Bluffton Fire stated.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to noon at Station #38 on 260 Raider Drive.

Appointments are not needed. Orgnaizers say technicians will be following COVID-19 protocols.