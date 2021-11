BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Fire Township District is looking for volunteers to help translate during their Community Risk Reduction classes.

Organizers say translators will assist with CPR, first aid, fire extinguisher training, storm preparation and smoke alarms.

Interested? Email Lt. Veronica Gutierrez at gutierrez@blufftonfd.com.

Learn more about available classes on Bluffton Fire’s website or Facebook page.