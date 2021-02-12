Bluffton Fire Department seeks to fill several positions

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Bluffton Fire Department (BFD) seeks to fill several positions in the department.

The BFD hopes to find qualified people to fill jobs including entry level firefighters, a community risk reduction officer and a senior fire investigators.

“It’s a customer service industry,” said Bluffton Fire Cpt Randy Hunter, “We are here to serve our customer, which is our resident. And we want to make sure we have someone who is wanting to be out there and go that extra mile for our community.”

Salaries range from $40,836 to $50,653.

The Application period is open now through March 31st. A Recruit Firefighter Physical Aptitude Test (RFPAT) is scheduled for April 10th.

For more information go to www.joinbtfd.com or contact Battalion Chief Pete Reid 843-757-2800