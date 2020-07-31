Bluffton EMD offers hurricane prep presentation in English, Spanish

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – To help the community prepare for whatever weather may head to the Lowcountry this hurricane season, Bluffton’s Emergency Management Division (EMD) has provided video presentations for English and Spanish speaking residents.

Although the local impacts of Hurricane Isaias are unclear at this time, now is still the time to prepare.

The town’s EMD typically holds a presentation for the public at the Bluffton Police Department but due to social distancing requirements, in-person meetings just aren’t practical this year.

Instead, Bluffton’s team is delivering key safety information electronically, with presentations that can be viewed on home computers, smartphones or other portable electronic devices.

Bluffton EMD discusses lessons learned from past storms, evacuation routes, procedures during an evacuation, as well as how to develop a plan for evacuation.

News 3 has linked both versions of the video presentations below.

For those who have questions after watching the videos, please email Sgt. Mike Danyov at mdanyov@townofbluffton.com or Sgt. Bonifacio Perez at bperez@townofbluffton.com.

English:

Spanish: