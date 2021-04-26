Bluffton council selects town manager

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A new town manager has been selected in Bluffton.

On Monday, members of the Bluffton Town Council approved the hiring of Stephen Steese to the position.

The decision was unanimous.

Town officials say the council planned to release the names of the three final candidates but decided to choose Steese after an all-day executive session.

Should Steese accept the position, he would be responsible for supervising more than 140 employees, presenting the annual budget and implementing priorities of the Town Council.

Marc Orlando left the Bluffton role earlier this year for the town manager position on Hilton Head Island.

Steese is currently the city administrator in Easley, South Carolina, where he’s served since 2015. The Florence native’s local government experience totals 18 years.

Details on his salary, benefits and start date still need to be negotiated, officials say.