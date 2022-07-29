BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Many Lowcountry businesses have suffered losses over the past two years because of the pandemic, but now a Bluffton company is stepping in to help.

The Bluffton Town Council is giving away grants worth up to $20,000 thanks to a new fund called the Small Business Assistance Grant Fund. It was made possible by the American Recovery Plan Act and will be distributed through the Don Ryan Center for Innovation.

The center provides a place where businesses especially in Bluffton can learn and grow. A grant committee from the Don Ryan Center will review all applicants before handing out the checks.

David Nelms, the center’s CEO, encourages business owners to apply and get the necessary help.

“COVID’s not over, it’s not going to be over for a long time and the remnants of covid are going to last for a while so you should take advantage of all the assistance out there,” Nelms said.

The application deadline is Aug. 12. For more information about the process and eligibility requirements, click or tap here.

