BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Campbell Chapel AME church has received a historical marker honoring the nine brave souls who fought to spread the word of Christianity.

In 1853, the church was built, and it was first owned by white Americans. Then, in 1875 nine African Americans trustees who were formerly enslaved men bought the church for $500.

Dr. Jon Black, pastor of Campbell Chapel AME church calls the marker an important part of history.

“So, what they did back then was extraordinary, and it kind of signifies where this church is going, and the future we have in front of us,” Black said. “It’s a place where many different cultural groups can come together and find agreement, especially in line of the faith.”

It was reconstructed over the years before closing in 2004. In that same year, a new Campbell Chapel AME church opened right next to the old one. Pastor Black is working on reopening the historic church because he wants to shine a light on what these men did for the town of Bluffton.

“Our vision for the historic chapel is to restore it back to its 1853 condition. It will be museum-like, but it will always be a place of worship,” Black said. “We envision seeing worship that mimicked the historical worship of our ancestors long before electronic instruments when people made music by clapping their hands and stomping their feet.”

Pastor Black will continue pushing the mission of the chapel nine and hopes their legacy will continue to live on forever.