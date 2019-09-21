Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival set for Saturday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The 8th annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival will be held Saturday and all are welcome to attend.

The Bluffton Historical Preservation Society & The Heritage Peanut Company are presenting this year’s festival, which will be held from 2-7 p.m. Saturday on Common Ground at the Heyward House in Downtown Bluffton.

Admission to the event is $10 for adults and children 12 and under are free.

The highlight of the event is the boiled peanut cook-off, which features three categories: traditional, spicy and creative. Boiled peanut vendors will complete for the title of “Best Nuts in Town”. A panel of judges will award the top prize in each category as well as top overall.

Other event highlights include all you can eat boiled peanuts, live music, and the World’s Largest Boiled Peanut on display.

Beer, soft drinks and water, along with D’Amici Pizza will be available for purchase. Children’s games and competitions will be going on all afternoon, and trophies will be handed out for Lil’ Baby Goober, Lil’ Miss Peanut and Lil’ Mr. Goober.