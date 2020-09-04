Bluffton, Beaufort County break ground on new fire station

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton residents will soon have another layer of fire protection.

The official groundbreaking for fire station 31 took place Friday morning.

Once constructed, the 10,000 square foot building near the corner of Highway 170 and Highway 46 will be a joint Town and County venture, housing both Bluffton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS.

It will provide better service to the New Riverside area, as well as improve the work lives of the first responders based there.

“By putting it here, this is going to reduce response times to the developing area as well as maintain response times in the existing area,” said Bluffton Fire Chief John Thompson.

“Firefighters and EMTs dedicate their life to doing this kind of work, they like helping people,” explains Donna Ownby, Beaufort County EMS director. “So when you provide them a station like this, it is kind of like saying ‘we recognize you and thank you.'”

When completed in 2021, the station will replace the current Pritchardville station.