Bloomingdale mayor says he won’t resign

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – Just days after telling News 3 he planned to resign over an arguably racist Facebook post, Bloomingdale’s mayor says he will not step down.

Last week after sharing some choice words about “privilege” online, the Bloomingdale City Council called on Mayor Ben Rozier to resign.

At the time, he told News 3 that serving his city has been a great honor, but that it is “time to make room for someone else.”

A week later, and Rozier has flip-flopped on the decision.

The mayor said that while he regrets the statement he made in light of current racial tensions, he has received calls from city officials and citizens asking him to stand his ground.

“I’m going to let the citizens of Bloomingdale take me out,” Rozier told News 3.

The city administrator says they cannot force the mayor to step down but they can hold a recall vote — or wait until his term expires in November 2021.

Rozier said he does not know yet if he will run for reelection.

Meanwhile, an officer with the Savannah Police Department has been fired for sharing the same post. The department says Edwin Myrick violated their internet usage rules and code of ethics.

Some Bloomingdale residents are planning another protest, calling for Rozier to resign.

“Hate has no place here,” a poster for the Saturday event reads.