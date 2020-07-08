Blake Shelton to bring drive-in cinematic concert to Beaufort this month

Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton perform “Nobody But You” at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV/CNN) – Country superstar Blake Shelton will host a drive-in cinematic concert in Beaufort and at over 300 more locations across the U.S.

The one-night-only concert feature will be on July 25 at the Highway 21 Drive In in Beaufort.

Presented by Encore Live, the pre-taped concert will feature Shelton’s longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani and fellow country star, Trace Adkins.

Each ticket will admit one car, truck of SUV holding up to six family members or friends. Everyone will remain in their vehicles as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets go on sale on July 14 through Ticketmaster. Click here to order.