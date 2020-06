TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A Black Lives Matter march is set to take place on Tybee Island this weekend, following several other local protests in recent weeks.

The March for Equality will be held on Tybrisa Street from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 14.

Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Guillen said Tybee officials are expecting a busy weekend, so police will be staffed and prepared for large crowds visiting the beach.

Guillen said he invites all to come out and participate in the peaceful march.