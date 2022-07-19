SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) —Score Mentors Savannah is hosting Black in Business, an event dedicated to empowering black entrepreneurs and business owners to launch, climb, and excel.

Consisting of a panel of successful black business owners, these local experts will share their expertise and answer important questions regarding their entrepreneurial experiences. Information on free business resources will be provided.

The event will be held on Wednesday, July 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the Howard Jordan Auditorium at Savannah State University.

Interested individuals are required to register ahead of time. This event is free of charge.

To register for the event, click here.