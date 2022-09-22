Oxygenics showerheads rely on a unique design to maximize water pressure and minimize flow rate by infusing oxygen into the water stream.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern.

The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system. Officials say these concentrations do not present a health risk, but may cause aesthetic issues, such as yellow or brown discoloration. At the levels observed, some people may notice differences in taste and odor.

Discolored water was detected in the distribution system primarily affecting areas south of Highway 278.

BJWSA is taking steps to minimize the issue in affected areas, including opening hydrants to flush the discolored water from the system.

While it’s not unsafe to use the water, customers who notice discoloration may choose to refrain from washing laundry until the issue has passed, especially white and light-colored garments to avoid possible staining.

BJWSA officials say if tap water is discolored, allow the cold water to run for 5 to 10 minutes. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster. Do not use hot water, as doing so can introduce discoloration to your hot water tank and make the issue last longer.

To report any discoloration concerns, call 843-987-9200.