Local business owners reflect on Dorian’s economic impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – While some businesses boarded up and threw down sandbags, Collins Quarters decided to stay open as a way to help the community during Hurricane Dorian.

“We don’t normally do take-out because we’re not really set-up for that,” said Angel McCord, a representative from the Collins Quarter Group. “But on Tuesday and Wednesday, we made some exceptions for people who needed to take things home to family who couldn’t get out. So they were really grateful.”

Collins Quarters, on the corner of Bull and Oglethorpe Streets, was only a handful of restaurants to stay open during the storm. McCord says they did it to help their workers.

“A lot of hospitality workers everywhere, especially here, work paycheck to paycheck. We were blessed that a lot of people stayed,” says McCord.

Moon River Brewing Company — across from City Hall — closed Monday when evacuations went into place. They say they reopened Thursday with a limited menu.

“We weren’t able to get any deliveries in going from Saturday onward,” said Sam Johnson, an Assistant Manager and Bartender at Moon River. “That definitely limited what we could offer. However, we did the best we could with what we had.”

Whether on Broughton Street or River Street, businesses say the biggest impact was the loss of Labor Day crowds.

“Saturday was great. Sunday, we started seeing the effects. Monday, mandatory evacuations were ordered, so that definitely brought us to a screeching halt,” said Johnson.

Aside from the economic impact, the businesses News 3 spoke to say they are just happy that Dorian was not as destructive as initially anticipated.