Bishop Hartmayer talks about being named Archbishop in Atlanta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – “The Diocese of Savannah has been a wonderful experience for me,” says Bishop Gregory Hartmayer as he addresses a crowd of local Catholic supporters.

On Thursday, it was announced that Pope Francis has named Hartmayer as the Archbishop of the Diocese of Atlanta which has about 1.2 million Catholics.

IN 2011, Hartmayer was named the 14th bishop of the Savannah Diocese which has about 90 thousand Catholics.

“I will miss the history here and the significance of the presence of Catholics in the development of the Diocese of Savannah,” said Hartmayer. “We were the first Diocese in the state of Georgia.”

Hartmayer credits local Catholics for their faith over the years and during scandals which he believes church leadership has worked to address. “There are many ways the Catholic Church has addressed this question of sex abuse, i.e. the background investigations and education,” he said.

Hartmayer says the Church and the Savannah Diocese are continuing to move forward and that the Church is growing in the southeast

We have built 3 huge churches here since I’ve been here and we have created a parish in Pooler and built a church there,” he said.

Bishop Hartmayer says he is ready for the challenge, but that there is also “a certain heartbreak in leaving a place that’s meant so much to me and Savannah is one of those places.”

He says in addition to local history, he will miss the annual St.Patrick’s Day celebration which includes a blessing of the parade grand marshal.

“Don’t be surprised if you see me back here next year,” he said. “I will miss the people I’ve come to know these past 8 years here in Savannah.”

Hartmayer will be officially named as Archbishop of Atlanta in a ceremony on May 6th. There will be an administrator appointed to run certain operations of the Savannah Diocese until a new bishop is named.