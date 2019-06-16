Bishop Emeritus J. Kevin Boland celebrates 60 years since ordination

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Bishop Emeritus J. Kevin Boland celebrated the 60th anniversary of his ordination into the Diocese of Savannah. Boland is a major figure in the Irish Catholic community–he served as bishop for 16 years.
Boland was appointed the thirteenth bishop of the Diocese of Savannah by Pope John Paul II in 1995.
He was later consecrated and installed at the Cathedral of St. John’s the Baptist.
“I’ve been granted good health, I’ve been granted God’s love, God’s forgiveness, God’s grace and I just kept going,” said Boland. “So, in the final analysis, God has touched my life, and I am very grateful.
Boland stepped down in 2011, his successor and current bishop of the diocese is Reverend Gregory Hartmayer.