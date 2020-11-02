‘Billion Graves Project’ hopes to connect people to their families, heritage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some members of our community are using technology to help people find their ancestors, and you can join them. All you have to do is head to a cemetery.

“You have your grandparents, well then you go out and you have different sets of your great grandparents, and then you’ve got 5,000 people in nine different generations that make you who you are,” genealogist Amanda Risher said. “And I wanted to find that one.”

Risher says her family has been looking for her great grandmother for more than 100 years. Trying to find her story led Risher to become a genealogist.

“I’ll never know her story, I’ll never know the decisions she’s made, but I would love to say ‘you are not forgotten, you are loved, I found you’ and fill that line that this is also where I came from, this is part of who I am,” Risher said.

Part of her search includes encouraging people to join the Billion Graves Project, the largest documentation process for transferring tombstones onto a website or app where people can find their families.

“It becomes more than just a name, it becomes a person, it becomes a personality,” Risher said. “You begin to feel that warmth that they lived, they had families, they had children, people loved them, people mourned them when they died.”

Risher says she’s encouraging young people to understand and value their heritage.

“Hopefully this will help people open their eyes and look around them and appreciate those that came before them,” Risher said.

Anyone can join the Billion Graves Project. To learn more, click here.