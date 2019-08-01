Bike Walk Savannah to host Smart Cycling Class: Traffic Skills 101

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Bike Walk Savannah will host Smart Cycling Class: Traffic Skills 101 to teach bicyclists necessary skills to safely ride a bike in traffic next weekend.

The Smart Cycling program is taught by League of American Bicyclists certified instructors and provides bikers with advice and techniques to safely and confidently ride a bike in traffic.

The class is on Aug. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at Bike Walk Savannah HQ (1301 A Lincoln St.). It costs $5 for members of Bike Walk Savannah or other local cycling groups and $10 for non-members.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/august-2019-smart-cycling-class-traffic-skills-101-tickets-66890440107

Participants must complete an online portion of the class before Aug. 10.

All participants must also have their own bikes and helmets. Helmets can be purchased at the class for a low price. You have to be 16 years or older to attend, and all minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who is also registered.

Snacks and water will also be provided. For more information about Bike Walk Savannah, visit bikewalksavannah.org.