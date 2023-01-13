POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – BigShots is officially coming to Pooler in 2024, the company announced Thursday.

The new golf venue will include a two-story tee line and indoor putting course targeted for players of all ages and skill levels.

It’s one of two new family entertainment businesses eyeing the Pooler area. The city has also discussed a petition from Dave & Busters to open at Tanger Outlets.

In addition to the Pooler location, BigShots also plans to open facilities in Grand Prairie, Texas, Kansas City, Kansas, and Panama City, Florida.

“With four new markets announced and many more on the horizon, our team has prioritized locations where our expertise in hospitality, food, beverage, family entertainment and the new era of golf will flourish,” said David Pillsbury, CEO of Invited, the majority shareholder of BigShots.