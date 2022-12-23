TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A bill to protect Tybee Island’s beaches was inked by President Biden on Friday.

The Protect Tybee Island from Storm Surge Act shores up resources to guard against sea level rise, storm surge, coastal flooding, and beach erosion. It also enables Tybee Island to replenish and renourish its beach and dunes.

The law passed as part of the Water Resources and Development Act reauthorization and extends the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ partnership with Tybee Island for 12 years.

“My law will help protect beautiful Tybee Island as part of my ongoing effort to support, protect, and invest in coastal Georgia,” said Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. “I thank Chairman Ellis and Mayor Sessions for their help as I built bipartisan support in Congress to pass this bill into law.”

“Regular renourishment of the City of Tybee Island’s beach is crucial for protecting Tybee Island’s economy and the safety of its residents from damage caused by storm surges and coastal flooding,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock, who co-sponsored the bill. “For nearly 50 years, the federal government and the City of Tybee Island have been partnering on the Tybee Island Beach Erosion Control Project to make sure residents and visitors are able to enjoy the island for years to come. I’m proud to have partnered with Senator Ossoff to secure the long-term protection of one of Georgia’s most cherished natural treasures.”

Ossoff and Tybee Mayor Sherley Sessions spoke about the bill in early March, saying the renourishment funding isn’t just for homeowners but for the island’s number one draw: tourism.

“We could have 30 to 50,000 people on Tybee on any given day,” Sessions said. “And when that beach is not renourished it does not protect our businesses, our property owners our lives.”