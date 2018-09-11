Beware of rough surf, rip currents on Tybee Island Video

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) - Tybee Island may not be in the direct path of Hurricane Florence at this point, but the big storm is still expected to cause rip currents and rough surf.

Lifeguards say the risk of rip currents will likely increase and they don't want anyone on Tybee to take chances.

"We're really trying to be adamant about that," says Tybee Mayor Jason Buelterman. "There have been lots of instances in the past few years where there have been sunny days at the beach-- and there's a storm far away and people have drowned. and we don't want that to happen. so we're trying to make sure the public is aware that this is a very real risk."

The mayor says the risk is real and could grow.

"I think it's important to realize that just a slight shift in the projected path of this storm could lead to much larger impacts for us, so it doesn't take much of a change in the path of this thing for us to be affected by heavier winds," said Buelterman.

Meanwhile, longtime Tybee resident Alicia Young says "she worries when we get complacent about the storms because it's not a party."

Young says she's known as "Captain Allie" to many Tybee residents.

"I have been in a few of the perfect storms and kissed the ground when I got home so I don't want her to get me on land. So I just take precautions," she told News 3.

Officials urge residents to stay up-to-date on the storm as it approaches the coast.