Beware of fake warrant calls, SPD urges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you get a call about an arrest warrant, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) says to hang up immediately.

A phone scam is going around, SPD says, from a person claiming to be a “law enforcement representative” and referring to himself as John Landrum.

The caller claims he’s called a warrant through Recorder’s Court. If the person on the other end of the line doesn’t pay him with gift or money pack cards immediately, they’ll be arrested.

SPD urges anyone who receives a similar call to beware. Hang up and contact law enforcement or the court directly if you’re concerned about the validity, officials suggest.

“Neither the courts nor police will ever ask for payment via gift cards or money pack cards in exchange for staying out of jail,” the department stated. “Law enforcement will also never ask for payment over the phone.’