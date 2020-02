SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Downtown Savannah plays hosts to many events Saturday and the Best Damn Race will be the first one to get your heart a pounding that morning.

According to organizers, the Best Damn race is a running series created for runners by runners.

The event includes a half-marathon and a 5k. The half-marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and the 5k begins at 7:45 a.m.

You can register for the race at savannah.bestdamnrace.com

Find a map of the races below: