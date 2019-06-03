Local News

Benefit held for Pembroke apartment fire victims

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 06:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 06:41 PM EDT

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) - The Bryan County community is coming together to support families who lost everything in a fire last Thursday. 

On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at Lucy Belle Farm to help six families whose homes were destroyed in a fire at Old Mill Apartments. Organizers said people donated clothing, gift cards, toiletries and other items. 

Jessica Guilford, North Bryan County Chamber of Commerce President, shared on the organization's Facebook page that they are assessing the needs of the families and will give an update later this week on what specific needs they still have.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center