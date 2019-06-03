Benefit held for Pembroke apartment fire victims
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) - The Bryan County community is coming together to support families who lost everything in a fire last Thursday.
On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at Lucy Belle Farm to help six families whose homes were destroyed in a fire at Old Mill Apartments. Organizers said people donated clothing, gift cards, toiletries and other items.
Jessica Guilford, North Bryan County Chamber of Commerce President, shared on the organization's Facebook page that they are assessing the needs of the families and will give an update later this week on what specific needs they still have.
